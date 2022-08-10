Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Rating for Quanterix: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Quanterix QTRX and lower its price target from $25.00 to $15.00.

Shares of Quanterix are trading up 14.62% over the last 24 hours, at $8.55 per share.

A move to $15.00 would account for a 75.43% increase from the current share price.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp is a life sciences company. It focuses on developing an ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. The Simoa bead-based and planar array platforms designed by the company enable customers to reliably detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum and other fluids which are undetectable using conventional, analog immunoassay technologies. The company has developed Simoa technology which is a method of detection of proteins and has the capability of analyzing nearly six biomarkers per test, with anticipated expansion capability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.