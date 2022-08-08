Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Rating for Yelp: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Yelp YELP and raise its price target from $33.00 to $37.00.

Shares of Yelp are trading down 0.97% over the last 24 hours, at $37.89 per share.

A move to $37.00 would account for a 2.35% decline from the current share price.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates in the online content market based primarily in the United States. It provides a web-based platform and mobile application to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers. The platform assists consumers through product reviews, tips, photos and videos thereby enabling them in making better buying decisions and posting their feedbacks. It also caters to businesses in reaching out to potential customers by providing advertising space. In addition, it also lets the buyers directly transact with businesses directly through its platform. Yelp generates revenue mainly from the sale of advertising on its website and mobile app to businesses.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.