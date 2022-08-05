Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Waste Connections: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Waste Connections WCN and raise its price target from $146.00 to $155.00.

Shares of Waste Connections are trading down 1.57% over the last 24 hours, at $137.10 per share.

A move to $155.00 would account for a 13.06% increase from the current share price.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.