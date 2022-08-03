Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Eaton Corp: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Eaton Corp ETN and raise its price target from $112.00 to $124.00.

Shares of Eaton Corp are trading up 1.2% over the last 24 hours, at $148.15 per share.

A move to $124.00 would account for a 16.3% decrease from the current share price.

About Eaton Corp

Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years. The company operates through various segments, including electrical products, electrical systems and services, aerospace, vehicle, and most recently eMobility. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two halves. One part of its portfolio is housed under its industrial sector umbrella, which serves a large variety of end markets like commercial vehicles, general aviation, and trucks. The other portion is Eaton's electrical sector portfolio, which serves data centers, utilities, and the residential end market, among others. While the company receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, most of its operations take place in the U.S.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.