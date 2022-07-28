What To Know About Goldman Sachs's Downgrade of Coursera

Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating of Coursera COUR to Neutral with a price target of $14.00, changing its price target from $23.00 to $14.00.

Shares of Coursera are trading down 20.91% over the last 24 hours, at $12.86 per share.

A move to $14.00 would account for a 8.86% increase from the current share price.

About Coursera

Coursera Inc is a global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The platform will contain a catalog of high-quality content and credentials, content developed by leading university and industry partners, data and machine learning drive personalized Learning, effective marketing, and skills Benchmarking and others.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.