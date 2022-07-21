JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Rating for ASML Holding: Here's What You Need To Know

JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of ASML Holding ASML and lower its price target from $925.00 to $794.00.

Shares of ASML Holding are trading up 4.29% over the last 24 hours, at $536.50 per share.

A move to $794.00 would account for a 48.0% increase from the current share price.

About ASML Holding

ASML Holding NV is founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a meaningful portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. Chipmakers require next-generation EUV lithography tools from ASML to continue past the 5-nanometer process node. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and TSMC.

