JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Rating for KKR & Co: Here's What You Need To Know

JMP Securities has decided to maintain its Market Outperform rating of KKR & Co KKR and lower its price target from $85.00 to $80.00.

Shares of KKR & Co are trading up 1.58% over the last 24 hours, at $48.02 per share.

A move to $80.00 would account for a 66.61% increase from the current share price.

About KKR & Co

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $470.6 billion in total assets under management, including $357.4 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of 2021. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets--private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy and real estate--and public markets-- primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the February 2021 purchase of a 61.5% economic stake in Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance). On the asset management side, private markets accounts for 43% of fee-earning AUM and 67% of base management fees, while public markets account for 57% and 33%, respectively.

