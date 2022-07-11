Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Intel: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Intel INTC and lower its price target from $45.00 to $40.00.

Shares of Intel are trading down 1.97% over the last 24 hours, at $37.24 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 7.41% increase from the current share price.

About Intel

Intel is the world's largest logic chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors. It was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing, though the firm has recently faced manufacturing delays. While Intel's server processor business has benefited from the shift to the cloud, the firm has also been expanding into new adjacencies as the personal computer market has stagnated. These include areas such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and automotive. Intel has been active on the merger and acquisitions front, acquiring Altera, Mobileye, and Habana Labs in order to bolster these efforts in non-PC arenas.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.