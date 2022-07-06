Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Rating for Focus Finl Partners: Here's What You Need To Know

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Focus Finl Partners FOCS and lower its price target from $60.00 to $52.00.

Shares of Focus Finl Partners are trading up 1.27% over the last 24 hours, at $35.17 per share.

A move to $52.00 would account for a 47.85% increase from the current share price.

About Focus Finl Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc is a partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms operating in the highly fragmented RIA industry. It provides Mergers and acquisitions expertise and other services such as talent acquisition, marketing, regulatory advice, and business development. The company generates its revenue in the form of wealth management fees. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.