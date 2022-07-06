Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for SS&C Technologies Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC and lower its price target from $89.00 to $67.00.

Shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs are trading down 1.08% over the last 24 hours, at $58.60 per share.

A move to $67.00 would account for a 14.33% increase from the current share price.

About SS&C Technologies Hldgs

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services.

