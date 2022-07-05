Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Tradeweb Markets: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Tradeweb Markets TW and lower its price target from $127.00 to $125.00.

Shares of Tradeweb Markets are trading up 2.74% over the last 24 hours, at $70.53 per share.

A move to $125.00 would account for a 77.22% increase from the current share price.

About Tradeweb Markets

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.