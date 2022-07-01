JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Rating for Pinnacle Finl Partners: Here's What You Need To Know

JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP and lower its price target from $123.00 to $95.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners are trading up 0.25% over the last 24 hours, at $72.49 per share.

A move to $95.00 would account for a 31.05% increase from the current share price.

About Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-size businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. Its strategy relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, primarily real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

