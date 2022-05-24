MoffettNathanson Maintains Buy Rating for Coinbase Global: Here's What You Need To Know

MoffettNathanson has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Coinbase Global COIN and lower its price target from $600.00 to $200.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global are trading down 7.13% over the last 24 hours, at $61.39 per share.

A move to $200.00 would account for a 225.79% increase from the current share price.

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage, data analytics, and collateralized lending.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.