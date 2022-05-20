Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Autodesk: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Autodesk ADSK and lower its price target from $286.00 to $264.00.

Shares of Autodesk are trading down 1.6% over the last 24 hours, at $190.62 per share.

A move to $264.00 would account for a 38.5% increase from the current share price.

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.