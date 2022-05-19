DA Davidson Maintains Buy Rating for Lowe's Companies: Here's What You Need To Know

DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Lowe's Companies LOW and lower its price target from $292.00 to $240.00.

Shares of Lowe's Companies are trading up 2.77% over the last 24 hours, at $188.91 per share.

A move to $240.00 would account for a 27.04% increase from the current share price.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world (behind wide-moat Home Depot), operating 1,971 stores and servicing 230 dealer-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate Lowe's captures a low-double-digit share of the $900 billion domestic home improvement market, based on Lowe's estimate for market size.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.