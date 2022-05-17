Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Marriott Vacations: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Marriott Vacations VAC and lower its price target from $205.00 to $202.00.

Shares of Marriott Vacations are trading up 2.57% over the last 24 hours, at $144.03 per share.

A move to $202.00 would account for a 40.25% increase from the current share price.

About Marriott Vacations

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's major revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.