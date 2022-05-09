Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Barings BDC: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Barings BDC BBDC and lower its price target from $12.50 to $12.00.

Shares of Barings BDC are trading down 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $10.20 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 17.7% increase from the current share price.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC Inc is a US-based specialty finance company. Its core business is to provide customized finance to lower middle-market companies primarily in the United States. The company's investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. It invests in high yield subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity instruments of privately held companies as well as in senior secured debt which is restricted to a certain limit. It generates revenues in the form of interest income, primarily from investments in debt securities, and loan origination.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.