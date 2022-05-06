Mizuho Maintains Buy Rating for Avalara: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Avalara AVLR and lower its price target from $160.00 to $110.00.

Shares of Avalara are trading up 8.77% over the last 24 hours, at $76.12 per share.

A move to $110.00 would account for a 44.51% increase from the current share price.

About Avalara

Avalara Inc provides compliance solutions. It provides software solutions that help businesses of all types and sizes comply with tax requirements for transactions worldwide. The company offers a broad and growing suite of compliance solutions for transaction taxes, such as sales and use tax, VAT, fuel excise tax, beverage alcohol, cross-border taxes, lodging tax, and communications tax. These solutions enable customers to automate the process of determining taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. It generates revenue in the form of subscriptions and professional services.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.