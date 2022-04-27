Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill: Here's What You Need To Know

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG and lower its price target from $1950.00 to $1830.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are trading up 2.75% over the last 24 hours, at $1477.70 per share.

A move to $1830.00 would account for a 23.84% increase from the current share price.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $7.5 billion over the last twelve months. The Mexican concept is entirely company-owned, with a footprint of nearly 3,000 stores at the end of 2021 heavily indexed to the United States, though the firm maintains a small presence in Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

