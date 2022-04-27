Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Calix: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Calix CALX and lower its price target from $73.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Calix are trading up 3.28% over the last 24 hours, at $39.34 per share.

A move to $60.00 would account for a 52.52% increase from the current share price.

About Calix

Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.