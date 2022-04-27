JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Rating for Goosehead Insurance: Here's What You Need To Know

JMP Securities has decided to maintain its Market Outperform rating of Goosehead Insurance GSHD and lower its price target from $140.00 to $130.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance are trading up 5.59% over the last 24 hours, at $55.66 per share.

A move to $130.00 would account for a 133.58% increase from the current share price.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency. Its insurance products consist of homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance (motorcycle, recreational vehicle and other insurance); commercial lines insurance (general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses); and life insurance. Its operating segments are the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. The majority of the company's revenue gets contributed by the Corporate Channel segment. It operates in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.