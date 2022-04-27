JP Morgan Upgrades Ecolab: Here's What You Need To Know

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of Ecolab ECL to Overweight with a price target of $190.00, changing its price target from $191.00 to $190.00.

Shares of Ecolab are trading up 1.77% over the last 24 hours, at $171.46 per share.

A move to $190.00 would account for a 10.82% increase from the current share price.

About Ecolab

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water, manufacturing, and life sciences end markets, selling customized solutions.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.