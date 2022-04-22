JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Rating for Qualtrics International: Here's What You Need To Know

JMP Securities has decided to maintain its Market Outperform rating of Qualtrics International XM and lower its price target from $59.00 to $46.00.

Shares of Qualtrics International are trading down 6.2% over the last 24 hours, at $22.83 per share.

A move to $46.00 would account for a 101.49% increase from the current share price.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product. The firm derives revenue from sales of subscriptions to access its XM Platform; research services and professional services.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.