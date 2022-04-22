Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Rating for Continental Resources: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Continental Resources CLR and raise its price target from $53.00 to $70.00.

Shares of Continental Resources are trading down 3.92% over the last 24 hours, at $59.90 per share.

A move to $70.00 would account for a 16.87% increase from the current share price.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota, the Delaware Basin in Texas, and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 330 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, at a ratio of 49% oil and 51% natural gas and NGLs.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.