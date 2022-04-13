Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Copa Holdings, Lowers Price Target To $110

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Copa Holdings CPA and lower its price target from $115.00 to $110.00.

Shares of Copa Holdings are trading up 2.68% over the last 24 hours, at $78.04 per share.

A move to $110.00 would account for a 40.95% increase from the current share price.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, South America, Central America, and Caribbean. It derives a majority of revenue from South America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.