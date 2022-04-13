JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Rating for Meritage Homes, Lowers Price Target To $89

JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Meritage Homes MTH and lower its price target from $111.00 to $89.00.

Shares of Meritage Homes are trading up 3.69% over the last 24 hours, at $82.25 per share.

A move to $89.00 would account for a 8.21 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp is an American residential construction company that primarily builds single-family and active adult housing communities across the western, southern, and southeastern parts of the United States. Meritage Homes has a homebuilding presence in over 25 metro markets and has expanded its presence in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The company is considered one of the industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilders. Meritage completes approximately 6,000 home orders annually, and the majority of its revenue is derived from move-up single-family homes, followed by active adult housing communities.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.