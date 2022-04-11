Wells Fargo Upgrades Rating to Overweight for Regions Financial, Raises Price Target To $26

Wells Fargo upgraded its rating of Regions Financial RF to Overweight with a price target of $26.00, changing its price target from $24.00 to $26.00.

Shares of Regions Financial are trading up 1.81% over the last 24 hours, at $21.13 per share.

A move to $26.00 would account for a 23.07 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.