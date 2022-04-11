Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Callaway Golf, Lowers Price Target To $36

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Callaway Golf ELY and lower its price target from $42.00 to $36.00.

Shares of Callaway Golf are trading down 1.4% over the last 24 hours, at $22.11 per share.

A move to $36.00 would account for a 62.86 increase% shift from the current share price.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It operates in the below segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other. The golf equipment segment manufactures golf balls and golf clubs, which includes woods, irons, and putters. The Apparel, Gear & Other segment manufactures golf apparel, footwear, golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, practice aids, and also tops bottoms and outerwear. Some of its brands are Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.