 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roku
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Roku

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 3 1 2 1
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 3 2 1 1 1
3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Roku has an average price target of $190.5 with a high of $325.00 and a low of $95.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Roku over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 36.6% from the previous average price target of $300.45.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Feb 2022BenchmarkMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

What Are Whales Doing With Roku
Here's Why DA Davidson Sees 59% Upside In Roku
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ROKU
What Are Whales Doing With Roku
What Are Whales Doing With Roku
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com