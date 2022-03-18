 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 6 3 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Datadog has an average price target of $204.75 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $136.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Datadog over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 0.79% increase from the previous average price target of $206.38.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Goldman SachsReiteratesBuy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (DDOG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2022
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Harold Hamm Purchases $20 Million Worth Of Continental Resources
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Datadog
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com