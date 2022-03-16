 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For United Natural Foods
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:09pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, United Natural Foods has an average price target of $52.5 with a high of $61.00 and a low of $45.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated United Natural Foods over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 5.11% from the previous average price target of $55.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UNFI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for UNFI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

