 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coupa Software
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coupa Software

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 9 0 0
Last 30D 2 2 5 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coupa Software has an average price target of $114.25 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $65.00.

Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated Coupa Software over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 43.14% from the previous average price target of $200.93.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COUP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COUP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (COUP)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Falling Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of FOMC Meeting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com