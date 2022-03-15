 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For GitLab
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:42am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GitLab. The company has an average price target of $84.0 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $50.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated GitLab over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 33.47% from the previous average price target of $126.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GTLB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Jan 2022JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

