Analyst Ratings For XPO Logistics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For XPO Logistics

Within the last quarter, XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $103.56 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $91.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated XPO Logistics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 6.1% increase from the previous average price target of $110.29.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XPO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

