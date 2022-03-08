 Skip to main content

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvidXchange Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 9:10am
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvidXchange Holdings

AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $18.29 versus the current price of AvidXchange Holdings at $8.73, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AvidXchange Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 36.21% from the previous average price target of $28.67.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

