 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Where Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 0 1 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. The company has an average price target of $86.2 with a high of $102.00 and a low of $50.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Sociedad Quimica Y Minera over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.95% from the previous average price target of $77.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SQM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SQM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SQM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Dips Over 400 Points; U.S. Records Budget Surplus Of $119 billion For January
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com