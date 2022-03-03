 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Biogen
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 4:02pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 7 12 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0
2M Ago 3 3 5 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 5 0 0

In the last 3 months, 24 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Biogen. The company has an average price target of $276.17 with a high of $363.00 and a low of $195.00.

Below is a summary of how these 24 analysts rated Biogen over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 16.29% increase from the previous average price target of $329.91.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIIB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Feb 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

