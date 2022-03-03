 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For ChargePoint Hldgs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
Analyst Ratings For ChargePoint Hldgs

Within the last quarter, ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.0 versus the current price of ChargePoint Hldgs at $15.165, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ChargePoint Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 17.91% increase from the previous average price target of $26.80.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

