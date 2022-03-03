 Skip to main content

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Within the last quarter, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 8 analysts have an average price target of $85.25 versus the current price of Exxon Mobil at $80.9099, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Exxon Mobil over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 10.96% from the previous average price target of $76.83.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Mar 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for XOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

