 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snap
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 4:01pm   Comments
Share:
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snap

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 4 5 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Snap. The company has an average price target of $55.53 with a high of $93.00 and a low of $36.00.

Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts rated Snap over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 25.05% from the previous average price target of $74.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

How Is The Market Feeling About Snap Inc Class A?
Here's How Benchmark Views Twitter, Pinterest, Snap
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Facebook Follows Twitter, Shares Security Tips For Ukraine's Users
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snap
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GFLJP MorganReinstates41.0
WMJP MorganReinstates153.0
VRMTruist SecuritiesDowngrades
WDAYSociete GeneraleUpgrades
WMBStifelMaintains34.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com