Expert Ratings For TaskUs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For TaskUs

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $63.0 versus the current price of TaskUs at $33.22, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated TaskUs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 7.38% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TASK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy

