Analyst Ratings For Ambarella
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0
Last 30D 3 3 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

These 11 analysts have an average price target of $184.45 versus the current price of Ambarella at $100.2604, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Ambarella over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 14.41% from the previous average price target of $215.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

