Analyst Ratings For TaskUs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Analyst Ratings For TaskUs

Within the last quarter, TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, TaskUs has an average price target of $62.25 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $46.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated TaskUs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 25.76% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TASK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TASK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

