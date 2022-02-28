 Skip to main content

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mosaic
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $48.33 versus the current price of Mosaic at $51.86, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Mosaic over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 15.62% from the previous average price target of $41.80.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MOS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022BerenbergDowngradesBuyHold

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
REGIEF HuttonDowngrades64.0
KNTKCredit SuisseReinstates72.0
OMICredit SuisseMaintains43.0
RWTCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
LHCGCredit SuisseMaintains181.0
