What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Occidental Petroleum
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 11:01am   Comments
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Occidental Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 1 1 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Occidental Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $44.17 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $33.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Occidental Petroleum over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.52% from the previous average price target of $40.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OXY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OXY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

