 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Floor & Decor Hldgs
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Share:
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Floor & Decor Hldgs has an average price target of $127.6 with a high of $148.00 and a low of $105.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Floor & Decor Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 11.39% from the previous average price target of $144.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Loop CapitalMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FND

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FND)

Floor & Decor Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Analyst Ratings For Floor & Decor Hldgs
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Floor & Decor Hldgs's Chart
Where Floor & Decor Hldgs Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DLTRDeutsche BankMaintains176.0
BGNEMorgan StanleyMaintains330.0
DGDeutsche BankMaintains230.0
FERGJefferiesDowngrades
KARNorthcoast ResearchDowngrades20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com