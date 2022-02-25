 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Open Lending
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $22.88 versus the current price of Open Lending at $19.6559, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Open Lending over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 30.14% from the previous average price target of $32.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LPRO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LPRO

