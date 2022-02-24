 Skip to main content

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lowe's Companies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 3:12pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lowe's Companies. The company has an average price target of $284.0 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $265.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Lowe's Companies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.37% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022OTR GlobalUpgradesMixedPositive
Feb 2022Gordon HaskettUpgradesAccumulateBuy

