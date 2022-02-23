 Skip to main content

Where The Middleby Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $212.5 versus the current price of The Middleby at $175.6, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated The Middleby over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.79% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for MIDD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

