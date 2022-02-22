 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For PPL
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:10pm
Analyst Ratings For PPL

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on PPL (NYSE:PPL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $31.0 versus the current price of PPL at $26.765, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated PPL over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

